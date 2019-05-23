Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Huntsworth (HNT)

Huntsworth (LON:HNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsworth from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Huntsworth stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.96 million and a PE ratio of 16.39. Huntsworth has a 12-month low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

