NuShares Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $13,800.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005923 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

