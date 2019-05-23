NVR, Inc. (NVR) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $43,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 9.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR traded down $42.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,204.58. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,040.71 and a 52 week high of $3,381.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $47.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $34.45 by $13.19. NVR had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $39.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 198.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,279.75, for a total transaction of $9,511,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,288,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung acquired 70 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,285.00 per share, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,020 shares of company stock worth $74,510,457 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3,500.00 target price on NVR and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,547.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on NVR from $3,030.00 to $3,410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,251.17.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

