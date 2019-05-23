Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. National Securities upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of OCSL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. 538,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 102.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 88.37%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 26,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $139,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $100,015.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 996,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 125.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

