Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Obsidian Energy by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OBE stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.60.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 69.98%. The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

