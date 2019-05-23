Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,634,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,149,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,681,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,668,086,000 after acquiring an additional 895,469 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529,539 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,672,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $738,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,641,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $795,439,000 after acquiring an additional 641,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WBA stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

