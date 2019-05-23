Opacity Hits Market Capitalization of $6.48 Million (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Opacity has a market cap of $6.48 million and $127,758.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00404920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.01293524 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00144619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,834,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.