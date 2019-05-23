OpGen (OPGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

“Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $71M. This includes a discounted cash flow analysis based enterprise value of $72M for the QuickFISH and Acuitas products, with a 15% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate, excluding $1M debt.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Get OpGen alerts:

OPGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on OpGen in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.98.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 313.92% and a negative net margin of 454.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan/ Fa Jones acquired 417,000 shares of OpGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 270.3% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 929,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 678,736 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.