Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470,536 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,285,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after purchasing an additional 826,414 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/optimum-investment-advisors-has-1-14-million-stake-in-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.