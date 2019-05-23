Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,719,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Oracle by 4,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300,077 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,036,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,272 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $59,049,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Oracle by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,687,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $66,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,233 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $6,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock valued at $133,883,350. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 224,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570,295. The firm has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

