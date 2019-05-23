Papp L Roy & Associates Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.7% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 704,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.50, for a total transaction of $891,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $5,668,350 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $13.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $710.89. 1,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,240. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $762.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 95.67%. The business had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $755.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $658.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Papp L Roy & Associates Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/papp-l-roy-associates-has-9-42-million-holdings-in-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.