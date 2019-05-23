Papp L Roy & Associates Trims Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Concho Resources were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,199,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $166,890,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $65,541,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,635,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,401,577,000 after acquiring an additional 349,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,103,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,484,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at $74,355,682.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,745 shares of company stock worth $8,532,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. Stephens upgraded Concho Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $154.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Ifs Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.32.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.70. 22,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

