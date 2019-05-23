Paragon Banking Group (PAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAG. Numis Securities raised Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 667 ($8.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 557.43 ($7.28).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

PAG stock opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 558.50 ($7.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £214,500 ($280,282.24).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.