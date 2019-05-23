Pareteum (TEUM) Trading Down 8.5%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 4,253,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,367,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

TEUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Get Pareteum alerts:

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pareteum by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pareteum by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pareteum by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,232,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 996,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Pareteum by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,232,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 996,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pareteum during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/pareteum-teum-trading-down-8-5.html.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.