Parkgene 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,478.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Parkgene has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a market cap of $202,018.00 and $31,478.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00400151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.01279274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00144980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

