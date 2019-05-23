Patientory Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $5,399.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00403727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.01286701 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00145099 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004351 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.