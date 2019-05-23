Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Honeywell International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 41,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 5,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $169.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

