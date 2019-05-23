Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Position Boosted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paychex by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,613,000 after purchasing an additional 400,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after purchasing an additional 363,583 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 14,938.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.25%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $1,538,369.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,057.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 29,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $2,404,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,791. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

