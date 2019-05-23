Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura upped their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Paypal from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Paypal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. Paypal has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $669,377.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,646.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,844 shares of company stock worth $33,363,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Paypal by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.3% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter worth $1,329,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its stake in Paypal by 289.8% in the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 5,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.