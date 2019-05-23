Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 49.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 34,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,620 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $112.47 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,844 shares of company stock worth $33,363,756. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

