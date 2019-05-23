Paypoint (PAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Paypoint (LON:PAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paypoint from GBX 1,183 ($15.46) to GBX 1,226 ($16.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

LON PAY opened at GBX 1,033 ($13.50) on Thursday. Paypoint has a 12 month low of GBX 739 ($9.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,076 ($14.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $704.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

