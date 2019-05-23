PBF Energy (PBF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2019 – PBF Energy was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2019 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2019 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2019 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/29/2019 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/10/2019 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2019 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

PBF Energy stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,990,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,723 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 675.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

