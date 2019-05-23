Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coats Group (COA)

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COA. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 92.83 ($1.21).

Get Coats Group alerts:

Shares of LON:COA opened at GBX 80.85 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 29.94. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.