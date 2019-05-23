Peerplays Hits Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00013062 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $157,334.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded up 62.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00406274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.01312846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00144316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017015 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004376 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

