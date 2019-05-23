Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 91,240 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Trade Desk by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $198.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.93. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.09 and a fifty-two week high of $232.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

In related news, insider Susan Vobejda sold 5,250 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 426,430 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $83,307,364.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,919,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,946 shares of company stock worth $128,029,084. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

