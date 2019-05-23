Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,831,164,000 after buying an additional 3,379,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,831,164,000 after buying an additional 3,379,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,430,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,790,000 after buying an additional 705,902 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,223,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,430,000 after buying an additional 548,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,161,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after buying an additional 999,338 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

