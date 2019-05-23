PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $284,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,215,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,043 shares of company stock valued at $769,503. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $20,415,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 917,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 917,089 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 547.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,051,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 888,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 557,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGTI remained flat at $$15.46 during trading hours on Thursday. 398,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,572. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $895.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.14 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.46%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

