Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut their price target on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.42.

PSX opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

