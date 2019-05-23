Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 51,594 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 165,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 60,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 165,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,131,560. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

