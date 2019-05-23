Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.35

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.35 and last traded at $97.31, with a volume of 49374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.43.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Bruce J. Nordstrom sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $315,266.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 931 shares in the company, valued at $87,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,420 shares of company stock worth $4,895,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $5,735,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $261,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 61.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

