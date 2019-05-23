PPDAI Group (PPDF) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPDF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPDAI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered PPDAI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, PPDAI Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of PPDF opened at $5.37 on Monday. PPDAI Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.99.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 48.73% and a net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 571.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPDAI Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.0283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. PPDAI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PPDAI Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPDAI Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 283,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in PPDAI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PPDAI Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PPDAI Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

