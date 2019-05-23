PPG Industries (PPG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPG Industries’ adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2019 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales trailed the same. The company reaffirmed its sales and adjusted earnings growth targets for 2019. It is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring actions is likely to boost the company’s margins in 2019. Also, the company is committed to deploy cash on acquisitions and share repurchases. PPG Industries is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions should contribute to its sales in 2019. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past one year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from raw materials cost inflation and unfavorable currency translation. Soft industrial activities in China and weak demand in Europe are also expected to affect sales volumes. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

PPG Industries stock opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

