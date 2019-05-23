PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRAH. ValuEngine upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH stock opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $729.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Motco raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 937.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.