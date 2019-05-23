PREMIER FOODS P/ADR Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (PRRFY)

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55.

PRRFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $387.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48.

