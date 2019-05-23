Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after acquiring an additional 545,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after acquiring an additional 489,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,974,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,998,000 after acquiring an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,893,000 after acquiring an additional 164,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,643,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,555,000 after acquiring an additional 264,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $37,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 13,535 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $812,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,679 shares of company stock valued at $10,657,989. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-shares-bought-by-clark-capital-management-group-inc.html.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.