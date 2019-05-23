Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Covetrus Inc (CVET) Lowered by William Blair

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Covetrus in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of CVET opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 81,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $2,282,758.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 150,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $4,193,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.