QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Delphi Private Advisors LLC

Delphi Private Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.3% of Delphi Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delphi Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 17,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $1,543,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,832 shares of company stock worth $37,443,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie set a $85.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

