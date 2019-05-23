Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 6,500 Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return (RJA)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.07% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RJA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,060. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

