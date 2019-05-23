Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,759 Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 59.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 76.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 26.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $414.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,696.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,339.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $569.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.50 and a beta of 2.14. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $596.70.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BBA Icatu Securities lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $512.99 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.07.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

