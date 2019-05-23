Raymond James & Associates Sells 78,454 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ameren were worth $17,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 327.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 171,371 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 380,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $456,280.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,871.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $854,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,103,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,431. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

