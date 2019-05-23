Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Financial Network were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Shares of FSB stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-sells-843-shares-of-franklin-financial-network-inc-fsb.html.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.