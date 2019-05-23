Raymond James Increases Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Price Target to $127.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BR. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

BR opened at $123.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $132,216.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,261.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $461,086.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,001. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 296.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,860,000 after buying an additional 561,363 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

