Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $394.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 3.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.84 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

