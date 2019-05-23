Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Criteo (CRTO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO):

5/22/2019 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2019 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

5/8/2019 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2019 – Criteo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.54 price target on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/1/2019 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/26/2019 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2019 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/26/2019 – Criteo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00. They wrote, “We downgrade the stock to Neutral from Buy and lower our PT from $35 to $23.””

3/26/2019 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.22 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Criteo SA has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $235.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Criteo by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,857,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,637,000 after acquiring an additional 599,720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 826,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 578,079 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,462,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 660,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 405,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

