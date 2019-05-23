Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRGB. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $435.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $306.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.