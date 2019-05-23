Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 23rd (CM, FQVLF, MNI, QCOM, SIE, TWODY, UFPT, UPS, VIPS, VNET)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 23rd:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Siemens (FRA:SIE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “We are appreciative of UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Evidently, the company rewarded $4.2 billion to its shareholders in 2018. Continuing its shareholder-friendly approach, in February 2019, UPS increased its quarterly dividend by 5.5% to 96 cents per share. In the first quarter of 2019, the company paid approximately $867 million as dividends to its shareholders, up 5.5%. Additionally, it bought back 2.4 million shares for $250 million. Notably, UPS’ growth is hugely supported by the e-commerce development. The company anticipates cross-border e-commerce volume to grow by 28% over the next three years. In a year’s time, UPS has outperformed its industry on the back of these tailwinds. However, the company's high capital expenditures are limiting bottom-line growth. Trade-war related uncertainty and high debts pose further challenges.”

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA to a buy rating.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

