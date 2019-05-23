Reviewing IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (ITP) & NIKON CORP/ADR (NINOY)

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) and IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NIKON CORP/ADR and IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIKON CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

NIKON CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) does not pay a dividend. NIKON CORP/ADR pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NIKON CORP/ADR and IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIKON CORP/ADR 9.34% 11.27% 5.78% IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) -8.97% -5.37% -4.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIKON CORP/ADR and IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIKON CORP/ADR $6.43 billion N/A $603.94 million $1.52 9.20 IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) $86.75 million 0.25 -$10.55 million N/A N/A

NIKON CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN).

Volatility and Risk

NIKON CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NIKON CORP/ADR beats IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIKON CORP/ADR

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital camerasinterchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products. The Precision Equipment Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of FPD lithography systems for the production of LCD and organic light-emitting diode panels; and semiconductor lithography systems for the production of semiconductors used primarily in electronics. The Healthcare Business segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices, etc. This segment also engages in the regenerative medicine contract manufacturing business. The company is also involved in the development, manufacturing, sale, and service of industrial microscopes, measuring instruments, X-ray/CT inspection systems, metrology systems, and surveying instruments' and customized products, glass, encoders, and ophthalmic lenses businesses, as well as sale of photomask substrates for FPD and optical materials.Nikon Corporation has a strategic alliance with Verily Life Sciences LLC in the field of machine learning-enabled retinal imaging. The company was formerly known as Nippon Kogaku K.K. and changed its name to Nikon Corporation in 1988. Nikon Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

