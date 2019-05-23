Reviewing Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) and Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Silicon Laboratories does not pay a dividend. Microchip Technology pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $868.27 million 4.64 $83.59 million $2.86 32.48 Microchip Technology $5.35 billion 3.54 $355.90 million $6.08 13.14

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 5 5 0 2.50 Microchip Technology 0 6 12 0 2.67

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $103.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $105.44, suggesting a potential upside of 31.95%. Given Microchip Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 7.35% 10.74% 7.00% Microchip Technology 6.65% 29.27% 8.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Silicon Laboratories on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.