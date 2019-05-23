Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Short Interest Update

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,908 shares, an increase of 195.0% from the April 15th total of 22,682 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,729 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNN. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 514,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:RNN opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.31.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as bladder, colon, lung and cervical cancer; and RX-5902 that is in Phase IIa clinical trials to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

