Rexnord Corp (RXN) CFO Sells $550,760.63 in Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $550,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,009.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RXN stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.89 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.68%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Rexnord to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on Rexnord and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

